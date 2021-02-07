'Ram Darbar' flower mural at UP flower show

Lucknow, Feb 7 (IANS) For the first time, a larger-than-life mural of 'Ram Darbar' has been put up at the annual state fruit and flower show at the ongoing Raj Bhawan here.

The mural has figures of Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman made with flowers and is a major centre of attraction.

A large number of visitors can be seen jostling to take selfies in front of the mural.