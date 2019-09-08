Ram Jethmalani's name will be written in golden words in legal history: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to the eminent lawyer and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani who passed away aged 95 in Delhi on Sunday morning.

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani Ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.



The veteran lawyer, parliamentarian and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Jethmalani served as the law minister and the urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. (ANI)