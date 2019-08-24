Ram Madhav expresses concern over bus tickets with religious ad

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday expressed concern over advertisements promoting religious content pertaining to Christianity being published on the back of tickets to the Tirupati temple.



The BJP leader said his party strongly condemns such an act.

Ram Madhav said, "Our party has raised a severe objection against the matter of printing religious ads on bus tickets to Tirumala. We conducted a rally. It is a very serious matter."

Ram Madhav further said that many leaders in Andhra Pradesh are attracted towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and are ready to join BJP.

He came to Tirupati from Hyderabad were BJP workers welcomed him at Renigunta airport. Later he went to visit Tirumala temple. (ANI)

