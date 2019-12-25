Ram Mandir trust to be discussed at VHP meeting

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The formation of the Ram Mandir trust along with issues such as infiltration, CAA, NRC etc. will be discussed at a three-day meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) starting from December 27 in Mangalore, Karnataka.

The Supreme Court had directed the formation of a trust for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by February 9, 2020 but the government has still not revealed who all will be there in the trust.

According to sources in the VHP, suggestions will be taken on the trust as well as the construction of the temple. Though it is the government who will form the trust and no organisation will interfere in this but if the government seeks suggestions from the organisations then the VHP will share it with the government.

With this in mind, the VHP will formulate its strategy about it beforehand. Representatives from more than two dozen nations will participate in the meeting. hindi-rt/bg