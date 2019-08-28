Ram Setu was built by Indian engineers: Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has claimed that Ram Setu was built by Indian engineers and it continues to astonish the world even today.

He made the comments while addressing a gathering at the 65th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur yesterday."This is an engineering institute and will anybody be in two minds here about the proficiency of our engineers in the ancient times, who built the Ram Setu?", the Union Minister asked the students."Was it built by engineers from the US, Britain, and Germany? Ram Setu was built by our engineers and it astonishes the world even today." he further stated.However, the statement made by Pokhriyal did not receive applause by the gathering but instead met with silence.Asking the students to respond, the Union Minister said, "Is it right? Is it right? Please tell me, why are you silent?"Adam's Bridge, also known as Rama Setu, is a chain of limestone shoals, between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. As per Hindu mythology, the bridge was built by an army of monkeys for Lord Ram and his companions to cross over to Sri Lanka to rescue Sita. (ANI)