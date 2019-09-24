Ram Temple construction will begin from Dec 6: Sakshi Maharaj

Sakshi Maharaj said: "Hearing in the Ram Temple matter has almost been completed and I feel that we will begin constructions of Ram Temple on December 6".

He also said the ideology of Hindutava has never tried to raze down mosques or churches.

Replying to a question on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, he said: "Nobody's mediation is acceptable on the Jammu and Kashmir issue. If Imran (Pakistan Prime Minister) wants, he can hold a dialogue on PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). We will not accept the mediation of any third party".

He said the government will rejuvenate 50,000 demolished temples in Jammu and Kashmir. Yoga guru Ramdev has also made an appeal to the Muslim community to support the Ram Temple construction. The hearing on the Ram Temple and the Babri Masjid issue is continuing in the Supreme Court. On the 30th day of hearing on the issue on Tuesday, the counsel representing the Muslim parties, Rajeev Dhawan, put forward his arguments. According to the media reports, lawyers of the Hindu Mahasabha and Nirmohi Akhara have already presented their case.