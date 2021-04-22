Ram temple trust to set up Oxygen plant

Ayodhya, April 22 (IANS) The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is working for the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and for the development of the Ayodhya region, has come out to help the Covid patients.

The trust has announced to set up an oxygen plant at a cost of Rs 55 lakh.