Ram Temple will have SC/ST priests: Hindu Mahasabha chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani on Tuesday expressed confidence about the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said members of SC/ST communities will be appointed as priests in the temple.

"We will make the biggest Ram Temple and people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will also be appointed as priests along with Brahmins. We will train them to perform puja," Chakrapani told ANI here.



He said the appointment of Dalit priests will send out a message of equality in the society. "Ram Rajya can only be established when no one is big," he said.

His remarks come at a time when the Supreme Court is inching towards a landmark verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi land dispute case.

Earlier his month, Chakrapani had said the Ram Temple will be constructed using gold if the court passes a verdict in favour of Hindu parties. (ANI)

