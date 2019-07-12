Ram Vilas Paswan's brother suffers heart attack, admitted in RML

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Ram Chandra Paswan suffered a major heart attack on Thursday.

He is the brother of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Ram Chandra was rushed to city's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital yesterday.

Dr VK Tiwari, Director RML hospital informed ANI that Ram Chandra Paswan is in the Intense Care Unit (ICU) under the observation of Dr Randeep Nath, HOD- cardiology at RML.



"Paswan's (Ram Chandra Paswan) angiography and stenting has been done but the condition is critical," he added.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

