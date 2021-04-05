Raman Singh slams Baghel for continuing Assam poll campaign despite Naxal attack, worsening Covid situation

Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Drawing an analogy with "Nero playing the flute while Rome was burning", BJP leader Raman Singh slammed Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for continuing with the poll campaign in Assam at a time when the state is facing a double whammy of Naxal attack on security personnel and worsening COVID-19 situation.



"At a time when at least 22 jawans have lost their lives and more than 30 jawans are injured, and COVID fatality rate is rising, the Chhattisgarh CM is busy in the election campaign in Assam. Rome is burning and Nero is playing the flute," Singh said while speaking to the reporters.

"This is unbelievable that even after such an unfortunate attack on our security personnel, the CM did not think of going to Bijapur, boosting the morale of the force, reaching out to the families of the deceased soldiers, and ensuring better treatment to the injured," the BJP leader said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said the numbers of fatalities that are coming from Durg, Bhilai, and Raipur are alarming, mortuaries in the state are running out of space to keep the bodies, and still "there is no one in the state who can come forward and speak with accountability".

Reacting to the query concerning high fees demanded by private hospitals for oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 hospitals, the former Chief Minister said the state government should ensure the free treatment of COVID-19 patients both in public and private hospitals.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Maoists near Jonnaguda village around noon.

At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation. (ANI)

