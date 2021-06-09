Ramatheertham to be inaugurated in Jan after Rs 3 cr reconstruction

"We are procuring the material required for the construction of the hill temple and are making arrangements to complete it by the appointed time," he said.

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), June 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Wednesday assured that the Ramatheertham Temple, being reconstructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore, will be inaugurated in January 2022.

According to the minister, the reconstruction will comply with 'Agamasastra', following consultations with priests and seers, without hurting the sentiments of devotees.

He said stonecutters from Chilakaluripeta will be roped in for the reconstruction as Ramatheertham is being planned to be a fully stone structure.

Srinivas also released a model of the forthcoming temple.

The minister was accompanied by MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and MLA Badukonda Appalanaidu during his visit to the temple, where he also worshipped the deity.

In December 2020, Lord Ram's idol in the temple was decapitated and dumped in a water body beside the temple by some unknown miscreants, leading to a major controversy as similar such incidents occurred earlier as well.

Following these incidents, police increased security and installed surveillance cameras at several temples in the state.

"We strengthened security at all the temples in the state and placed them under CCTV camera surveillance. We are deploying modern technology for temples' security," Srinivas added.

--IANS

sth/vd