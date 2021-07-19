Ramdas Athawale asks Maharashtra government to allow people to offer Namaaz in mosques on Bakri Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): National President of Republican Party of India and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to ease some restrictions for Bakri-Eid and allow people to offer Namaaz in mosques during the festival.



Athawale met the representatives of the Muslim community at his Mumbai residence today over various issues related to Bakri Eid.

After the meeting, he assured that he will write a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting that at least 50 people should be allowed to offer prayers in mosques.

He also added that Government must start the sales of goats in open market instead of online, for Eid,

He further added that symbolic sacrifice is not acceptable in Islam and the state government should not impose symbolic sacrifice on Muslims.

The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, has banned all religious activities in the state due to Covid-19 crisis and has appealed for no crowds in public places. The state government has also appealed to people of Muslim community not to offer prayers at mosques on Eid but do so at their homes.

It also said sacrificial animals should be bought online or over the phone as markets dealing with them will be closed, adding that 'qurbani' should preferably be symbolic. (ANI)

