Ramdas Athawale meets Union Minister Narayan Rane in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and President of Republican Party of India, Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday met Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane in Mumbai.



"I met Union Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane and gave him the public support," tweeted Ramdas Athawale.

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district, earlier on Tuesday, after FIRs were filed against him for making alleged controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the Union Minister was later granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The court has ordered Rane to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.

He had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

Union Minister Rane on Wednesday asserted that he is not afraid of anyone, and thanked BJP leaders for standing behind him after his arrest. (ANI)

