Ramdas Athawale refutes phone tapping allegations raised by Maha Home Min

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Refuting the allegations of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that the previous state government had no need for tapping the phones of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Sanjay Raut.

"There was no need of tapping the phones of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, and Sanjay Raut during the earlier government rule," Athawale said while speaking to ANI.



Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the previous BJP government in the state had engaged in the tapping of phones of Congress and NCP leaders.

"When the BJP government was in power in Maharashtra, before the general and legislative assembly elections, they tapped phones of NCP and Congress leaders to keep a tab on their activities. They sent their officials to Israel to get the software for phone-tapping. We have started an investigation of the matter," Deshmukh had told reporters.

Also, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party had informed him about the tapping of his phone.

"Your phone is being tapped, I have been informed by a senior BJP minister," Raut claimed in a tweet. (ANI)

