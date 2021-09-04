Ramdas Athawale's RPI to propose 'One child policy' bill

Gandhinagar, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI) on Saturday said it will put up a proposal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon to bring a law on 'One family, one child' to check the increasing population of the country.

"Rising population is a thing of worry for our country. If we want to develop our country then our population needs to be brought down. Earlier there was a slogan 'Hum Do, Humare Do' for family planning. But it is our party's view that now it should be 'Hum Do, Humara Ek'," Athawale told the media in Ahmedabad.

"We will be putting up a proposal before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bringing a law to fulfil this. We will try to bring in such a legislation and hope that such a law is brought into force," the Union Minister added.

Athawale rubbished apprehensions about the Constitution being changed.

"Nobody has the power to do that," he said. "There are rumours being spread by many that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution, Modi will change the Constitution. If Modiji endorses Baba Saheb's Constitution, there is no question of his changing it. If Modiji is bowing his head in Parliament, it means that he respects the Constitution, so how can he change it? Nobody has the power to change the Constitution," Athawale added.

Asked about Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's comment on Hindus becoming a minority which could lead to democracy and judiciary going for a toss, Athawale said, "The Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister might have his own thoughts. But I believe that there is no question of Hindus becoming a minority. The population share of the Hindu or Muslim population shall remain as it is. It is not that the Muslim population in the country has suddenly increased over the years."

--IANS

amc/khz/bg