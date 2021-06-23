Ramdev moves SC against multiple FIRs over allopathy comments

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged against him over his remarks against the use of allopathic medicine in treatment of Covid patients during the ongoing pandemic.

In the plea, Ramdev sought transfer of FIRs lodged against by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Patna and Raipur to Delhi. He has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to aa infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and other provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.