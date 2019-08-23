Ramesh Pokhriyal pays surprise visit to ICHR, ICSSR offices in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and Distance Education Wing of UGC offices at 35 Firozeshah Road here to review the functioning of these organisations.

The Minister visited different departments and met all the officials and support staff of these organisations, read a statement.Pokhriyal stressed upon the urgent need to digitize all the files and documents of historical importance as these documents are the heritage of the country. He also gave directions to renovate the library and maintain all the books and journals in a professional manner.The Minister was delighted to know that ICHR has completed 2800 research works till date and have asked the officials to extend this research to society to reap its benefits. Pokhriyal noted old files placed in the corridors and directed the officials to maintain cleanliness and promote eco-friendly activities in the campus and nearby areas.Pokhriyal reviewed the present infrastructure, maintenance and human resource-related aspects. He gave assurance to the senior officer of these organisations to extend maximum support for the overall development of these institutions. He hoped that the institutions will reach their zenith and will become an asset to scholars in the field of education in the coming years, the statement read. (ANI)