Rameshwar Oraon named Jharkhand PCC chief

"The Congress President has appointed Rameshwar Oraon as Jharkhand state President," party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said in an official communique. "Kamlesh Mahato Kamalesh, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Thakur, Manas Sinha and Sanjay Paswan are appointed as the party's working Presidents in Jharkhand," it said.

The appointments have comes almost two weeks after Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar resigned from his post. He had earlier offered to step down following the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections.

The vote to the 81-member Assembly is scheduled later this year.