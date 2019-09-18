Rameswaram: HPCL gifts 70-year-old Idli vendor gas cylinder, stove

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): 70-year-old woman Rani, who runs an idli shop near Agni Tirtham hrtr, has been gifted a free gas cylinder and stove on Wednesday here. by public sector company Hindustan Petroleum (HP).

This woman is popular among the tourists and pilgrims of Rameswaram as she serves free idli to the needy and charges a low price from the rest of the customers.



Following circulation of news by ANI in this regard, HPCL has provided free cylinder and stove to the lady.

Speaking to ANI, idli shop granny Rani thanked everyone for this.

Earlier, she had said that people come to her shop because she showers love upon them and considers them as her family.

She has a makeshift shop on the seashore of Agni Tirtham and she still uses tradition wooden stove to prepare the food because it is economical. (ANI)

