Rameswaram locals urge govt to revive long-ignored Nehru Ecological Park

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The once-famous Nehru Ecological Park in Rameswaram is in a state of ruin owing to the alleged negligence in its upkeep by government authorities, which has drawn the ire of the locals.



Urging the state government to take necessary steps to revive the park, NJ Bose, a local, said: "The park used to be a favourite jaunt of local residents and tourists. But now the place has become a den where foxes and snakes live and it is always closed. The government is responsible for the sorry state the park is in today. We, therefore, urge the government to take up the revival of the park."

"We used to take walks in the park, and it was a very good place with restaurants and buildings in it, but now all of it is in a state of neglect. The Forest Department authorities have locked down the gates. Now it has become a joint for anti-social elements in the area," Sudalai, another local, told ANI.

The Nehru Ecological Park was founded by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in 1987 in the memory of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and was a prominent spot to hang-out for city residents as well as tourists. (ANI)

