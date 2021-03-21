Ramlal gets big role in RSS

The Sampark (outreach) wing of the RSS is a department through which the Sangh tries to contact and interact with the influential people in the country. 'If people like former President Pranab Mukherjee, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, HCL founder Shiv Nadar, etc. have shared the platform with the Sangh in the past, it is the result of the hard work of the RSS outreach wing department', say RSS activists. Through Ramlal's outreach, the RSS is trying to bring prominent personalities from various fields across the country closer to the organisation in the coming days.

After doing good work, the Sangh has promoted Ramlal to the head of its Sampark (outreach) wing, says Sangh sources.

After Sanjay Joshi was removed in 2005 from the post of the BJP's national General Secretary (Organisation) post, Ramlal was given the responsibility. Since then, he has held the post continuously for 13 consecutive years. The rank of the organisation's General Secretary in the BJP is given only to a functionary with the RSS background. Organisation's General Secretary is responsible for the coordination between the BJP and the Sangh. The BJP organisation General Secretary represents the Sangh, says party sources.

Sources say that Ramlal had expressed his desire to be relieved of this duty in 2017 after taking the responsibility of this post for many consecutive years. Finally, in July 2019, when the Sangh called him back from the BJP, there were talks about him being sidelined and demoted across political circles. The sources from the Sangh had then denied such talks and said that Ramlal was recalled with a specific motive in accordance with a big plan.

Today, the Sangh acted as per that plan by making him the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Sampark department.

A senior Sangh official told IANS, "The Sangh's outreach is growing by the day. Many prominent personalities outside the Sangh want to join the organisation and understand its functioning. The Sangh's Sampark (outreach) wing wants to bring such prominent personalities closer to its fold. Ramlal ji has served as the BJP's national general secretary for nearly 13 years.

"The Sangh's scope of outreach ranges from Kashmir to Kanyakumari at various levels towards politicians, leaders of other parties, bureaucrats to people associated with the judiciary as well as the entertainment industry. The Sangh wants dignitaries of different ideologies to know and understand it closely. It is under this plan, the Sangh has made Ramlal, one of its most experienced functionaries, as the Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh."

