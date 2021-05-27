Ramp-up stock of alternate drugs to treat black fungus: Punjab CM

With only Liposomal Amphotericin B injections in the stock and just 880 more Liposomal expected to be received shortly, the Chief Minister stressed the need to strengthen alternate drug stocks, as recommended by the expert group constituted by his government to deal with the crisis.

Chandigarh, May 27 (IANS) With 188 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus reported in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered to ramp-up stocks of alternate drugs to treat the disease in view of the shortage of Amphotericin.

Stressing the need to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover from black fungus, a disease reportedly caused by overuse of steroids in Covid-19 patients, especially those suffering from diabetes, the Chief Minister said along with efforts to get more of the Amphotericin drug, the state has already made available the alternate drugs -- Itraconazole (4,000 tablets) and Posaconazole (500 tablets) -- as suggested by the expert group.

He also noted with satisfaction that the six-member expert group constituted has begun its task of advising hospitals on the treatment protocols and the use of various drugs being supplied to them.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal said of the 188 cases, 40 were not related to Covid, while 148 were of Covid-infected persons with 133 having been on steroid therapy and 122 on oxygen support prior to onset of mucormycosis.

As many as 154 had diabetes, 56 were immunocompromised and 47 comorbid. A total of 156 are currently under treatment, nine have been cured and 23 have died.

--IANS

vg/pgh