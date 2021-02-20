Rampaging students vandalise Patna properties

The angry students broke windshields of several cars near AN College. They pelted stones in college premises. When police of the concerned Sri Krishnapuri police station reached the spot, the agitated students also pelted stones at them.

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) A day after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled the social science paper for Class 10, over 500 students went on rampage on Saturday morning in Patna's Boring Road area vandalising government and private properties leading to baton charging by police.

Since the students were in large numbers, police intimated the headquartres and more deployments from other nearby police stations were used. Mild baton charge was used to disperse the students.

The paper of social science was leaked in Jhajha and Jamui and circulated at several places through WhatsApp, leading the BSEB decision.

According to the BSEB, officials of State Bank of India of Jhajha and Jamui were involved in the paper leak. Three officials are currently under scanner of the police of respective district.

A reexamination is scheduled on March 8.

--IANS

ajk/in