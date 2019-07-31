Rampur: Azam Khan's son detained for obstructing raids at Jauhar University

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abdullah Azam Khan, son of senior SP leader Azam Khan, was detained by the police here for creating an obstruction in the raids carried out at Jauhar University in Rampur on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma who is carrying out raids at the university, said, "Today while searching the administrative block of the university, we have found more books that were stolen from Madarsa Aliya. And for creating an obstruction in our raids, we have detained Abdullah Azam."

Sharma, along with cops of several police stations and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), is carrying out raids at the university.Praveen Kumar, Inspector General, Law and Order said: "He (Abdullah) was not cooperating with the police in the University and so to do the work peacefully, Abdullah Khan was arrested under section 151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code."On Tuesday, police carried out a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.The search was conducted at Mumtaz Central Library of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Chancellor of which is Azam Khan.Police claimed to have recovered more than 2500 expensive books, stolen furniture and manuscripts so far.According to police, an FIR was lodged at Thanaganj police station, claiming that several expensive books and manuscripts were stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes in the city.Four people, who were working at the library, were taken to the police station for questioning. (ANI)