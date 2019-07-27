Rampur: Case registered against Municipal chairman, Jauhar University staff over land acquisition case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A case has been registered against Jauhar University security in-charge and Municipal Corporation chairman over alleged land acquisition case here on Saturday, the police said.

"Recently, a complaint was lodged after a house was allegedly demolished to acquire land. Taking cognizance of the complaint, a case was registered against the Municipal Corporation Chairman, Jauhar University security in-charge and others who are involved in the case," Arun Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) told ANI.He added: "As of now, identities of eight people are known. However, the identities of 20-25 people are yet to be ascertained in connection with the case. Based on the evidence, further action will be initiated."A probe into the matter is on, the police said.Earlier this week, locals who have registered FIRs against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district met Governor Ram Naik and demanded action against Khan.The total number of FIRs, as per the police, against Khan, now stands at 26 in cases relating to land grab. The police said the complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine.According to the complaints, the farmers' lands were illegally occupied through unscrupulous means with the help of a former Circle Officer.Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court on Thursday directed Khan to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, built on the Public Works Department (PWD) land, within 15 days.He was also asked to pay a fine of over Rs 3 crore along with an additional penalty of around Rs 9 lakh to the PWD under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill. (ANI)