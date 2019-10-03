Rampur: Court issues bailable warrant against Azam Khan, his wife, son

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The District Court on Thursday issued a bailable warrant against SP MP Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam after they did not appear before the court in a case related to his son's alleged fake birth certificate.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29.Speaking to media persons outside the court premises, the complainant Akash Saxena said: "Azam Khan and his wife registered for two birth certificates of their son from two different places. The court has issued a bailable warrant against them after they did not appear today.""I have full faith in the judiciary and strictest punishment should be meted out to them," added BJP leader Saxena.The lawyer of the complainant -- Sandeep Saxena -- said that Azam Khan and his wife had registered two birth certificates for their son Abdullah Azam, a sitting MLA, one from Lucknow and the other one from Rampur."The chargesheet in the case was filed and the summons was issued to the accused but they did not respond. So, the court ordered the summons to be pasted on their gate, asking for their presence today. They did not show up and thus the court has issued a bailable warrant," said Sandeep Saxena.Earlier this week, Azam Khan had arrived at a police station to record his statement in connection with land grabbing case against him.Over 80 cases have been registered against the SP leader, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University of which he is the Chancellor. (ANI)