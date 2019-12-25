Rampur: Family members of persons issued notice for vandalism express inability to pay compensation

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Family members of those who were issued recovery notices by the district administration on Wednesday for vandalism during the protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act expressed their inability to pay compensation to the government.

"There is no earning member in my family besides my husband. He has been arrested now. Police are asking for money. It is getting difficult to live," Tasneem, wife of a person who was issued notice by the administration said."My son Zameer was returning after offering namaz. The police came and took him away by dragging him along. There is no money with us," Munni Begum. Zameer has also been issued notice."The police took my husband away. When I protested a lady police officer came towards me after which I closed the door. Police did not give any reason for taking my husband away," said Shabnam, wife of a person who was issued notice.After assessing the damage done to the public property, the district administration has sent notices to 28 people who were allegedly involved in vandalising public property during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 21. (ANI)