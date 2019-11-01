Rampur: Six convicted in 2008 attack on CRPF Rampur camp

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A court here on Friday convicted six persons in 2008 attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur which killed seven paramilitary personnel and once civilian. Two persons have been acquitted by the court.

Speaking to media persons, public prosecutor Dalwinder Singh informed that five main accused in the attack namely- Mohammad, Farukh, Sabauddin Saba, Jang Bahadur and Imran Shehzad have been found guilty while Gulab Khan and Kausar have been acquitted.The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad in a statement today said that among the six Mohammad Farukh is a resident of Punjab, Pakistan and Imran Shehzad is a resident of Bhimhar in Pakistan occupied Kashmir."Another accused, Faheem Ansari's direct involvement has not been found in the attacks but a fake passport and a pistol has been recovered from him and he has been booked under sections 420, 466, 468, 471 and 200 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.On the night of December 31, 2007, a CRPF group camp was attacked by assailants which left seven personnel and a rickshaw puller dead. Eight persons were arrested by the police for their alleged role in the attack.The additional district judge court is scheduled to pronounce the sentences on Saturday.The court, however, acquited Muhammad Kausar, from Pratapgarh and Gulab Khan, a resident of Bareilly, accused of hiding the weapons used in the attack. (ANI)