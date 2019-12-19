Ranbir, Alia groove together in new musical

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANSlife) Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have featured in a foot-tapping musical, composed by Amit Trivedi, and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz.

The star couple, who are the brand ambassadors for potato chip brand Lay's, are being seen in the two-and- a-half minute musical, which captures the variety of moods and smiles portrayed by India's favourite actor duo.

"There are some songs that you naturally groove to, effortlessly and seamlessly. "Smile Deke Dekho" is one such song that has the power to lighten up a bad mood and liven up a boring day. We had a great time shooting for the musical, dancing and jiving to it and am absolutely sure that all our audience will love to shake a leg to it as well," Ranbir said in a statement.

The peppy song "brings out the liveliest and chirpiest versions of ourselves, reiterating that it's important to break away from the monotonous life and indulge in the joyfulness of it," added Alia. The musical featuring the grooving duo is available to watch online. sj/vin