Ranchi: JP Nadda attends BJP membership drive program, holds meeting with core committee members

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda along with state Chief Minister Raghubar Das met the party's core committee members during the BJP membership drive in Ranchi. The meeting was held regarding upcoming Assembly Elections in the state and organisational working.

"Yesterday, we chaired a meeting with BJP core committee members here, we discussed several key issues including organisational working, election-oriented discussions, strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Currently, we are working on strengthening the membership drive," said Nadda."The core committee members have set a goal to double their membership in the long run. We will again organise a meeting with the core committee here on July 28, I will personally keep a check on their reports. We also met party MLAs, state office bearers and district president on July 13," Nadda added.Nadda aims to increase the strength of party members in Jharkhand through the ongoing membership drive. He believes that the membership drive should be both quantitative and qualitative."I urge all the party workers who are carrying out the membership drive here, to involve as many residents of Pancha village as possible. I appeal all the locals of Pancha to support the BJP party and take an initiative to be a part of this drive," Das said during the membership drive program.Earlier this week, Nadda held a meeting with office-bearers of all "morchas" of the party at the BJP headquarter in Delhi.Leaders of eight "Morcha" cells -- Minorities, IT, Youth, Mahila, OBC, SC, and ST were present during the meeting with the working president.JP Nadda is on a two-day trip to the state for attending the membership drive.Nadda had also joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi during the launch of the BJP's membership drive on July 6. (ANI)