Ranchi: Tejashwi Yadav meets RJD chief at RIMS, says he will not attend Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met his father and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

"Yesterday we were being asked whether Lalu Ji would come out on parole and attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Chief Minister of Jharkhand. I do not know from where this news came but Lalu Ji is not feeling well. It is clear that he will not attend the swearing-in ceremony," said Tejashwi after his meeting with the RJD chief.

"He has thanked the people of Jharkhand for saving the country and the Constitution, which is based on social justice, secularism, and unity. He also said that the issues of the people of Jharkhand are inflation and unemployment and they have given a message to everyone in the country for which he is thankful to them," he added.Tejashwi further said the RJD chief, who is serving a jail term for his alleged involvement in the fodder scam, has instructed that the party should prepare to contest the Assembly elections in the national capital as well."We have been instructed that the RJD should prepare to contest elections in Delhi as well. Our natural alliance is with the Congress party and we will try to get into an alliance with it. Just after the Delhi elections, there will be elections in Bihar," he said.Tejashwi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav also spoke on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said: "Lalu Ji said that this is a black law. The Prime Minister is not clear about the NRC, but now he is taking a U-turn. The National Population Register (NPR) is related to the NRC in some way or the other." (ANI)