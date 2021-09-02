Ranchi organisation 'Chala Akhra Khorha' promotes tribal art, culture by selling their products

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 2 (ANI): A society named 'Chala Akhra Khorha' in Pawa Toli village of Ranchi is promoting tribal art and culture by running a store that sells tribal products.



The store has a collection of tribal jewellery, clothes, musical instruments, literature, handicrafts, metal crafts, painting and organic food items.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the society Sarita Kashyap said that they started this initiative in 1998.

"We started this from our house at a small scale. Gradually we developed this store," she said.

Another member of the society said that they help tribal people financially by selling their items. "This also promotes their art and culture. It is very important to retain our culture and traditions along with modernisation," she stated.

"We have branches in every district of the state. This is the main store from where we supply the items. We have also delivered these items outside Jharkhand in Chhattisgarh, Assam and Bhutan," she added.

Radha, a customer who was buying tribal jewellery, said that the store was quite famous on social media for its traditional items.


