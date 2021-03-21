Ranchi Police releases poster to prevent instances of mob lynching

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Ranchi Police on Sunday released a poster ot spread awareness among people not to take law into their hands after recent incidents of mob lynching in the city.



The poster makes a number of appeals to the public, including not to take the law in their hands at any cost, not to unnecessarily attack or beat anyone in case of provocation or rumour.

It added, "On receiving any kind of information about suspicious person or event, inform the police on 'Dial 100' or '112' and lodge a complaint with the local police station."

Police also said that the informant's identity will be kept confidential. (ANI)

