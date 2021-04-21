Ranchi's temples wear a deserted look on Ram Navami due to Covid surge

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Tapovan and the Mahavir temples in Ranchi wore a deserted look on the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Wednesday.



"Fewer people are stepping out," said SN Nirala, a devotee.

"I am praying to god to free the nation from this pandemic," he said, hoping that "people would be able to celebrate Ram Navami with great enthusiasm next year."

Prior to this pandemic, Ranchi used to witness huge processions on Ram Navami.

"This festival is a celebration of victory and hence I am hoping that we will win this battle against coronavirus with the devotion of the worshippers," said Subodh Pathak, a priest.

In the view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday imposed a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29. However, essential services will be allowed to function. Even religious places will remain open but restrictions have been imposed on gatherings of devotees. (ANI)

