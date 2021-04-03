Randeep Bhati gang member with bounty of Rs 25,000 held

The police added that the nabbed culprit was involved in a dozen cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping & extortion and snatching which he had committed in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts of Haryana.

Gurugram, April 3 (IANS) The Crime Branch unit of the Gurugram Police arrested a wanted inter-state criminal Sachin alias Musaa (25) of Faridabad, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 and was an active gang member of Noida based Randeep Bhati gang, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused was arrested by the Crime Branch team of Sector-17 unit led by Inspector Narender Chauhan, from Sector-14 area in Gurugram on Saturday after a tip-off. The police have also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

"Sachin was an active gang member of notorious Randeep Bhati gang. He disclosed before the police that he had made extortion call to a Gurugram based club owner. In connection with the incident the police have nabbed two of his accociates identified as Rikki alias Moru and Jitender alias Bittu and an FIR was registered also registered against them at the DLF phase-2 police station in Gurugram," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP.

The accused will be taken on police remand for interrogation, he said.

