Rangasamy meets Puducherry LG, demands right to form govt

Puducherry [India], May 3 (ANI): NR Congress chief N Rangasamy met Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday and handed over a letter demanding the right to form the government in the Union Territory.



BJP in-charge of Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana also accompanied Rangasamy at the LG house.

Rangasamy said the letter handed over to LG carried signatures of 10 NR Congress and six BJP newly-elected legislators.

Rangasamy informed that the time would be allotted by the LG on which date they would like to take office.

Results of the recently-concluded elections for the 30-seat Puducherry Assembly were declared on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday by the Election Commission.

NR Congress has won 10 seats and BJP garnered six seats in the elections. Meanwhile, the DMK and Congress won six and two seats respectively. The remaining six seats were bagged by independent candidates. (ANI)

