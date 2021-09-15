Rape accused lands in Delhi Police net

During interrogation, it was disclosed that the 32-year-old rape accused, Rahul, had left his earlier accommodation in Ambika Vihar and started residing in a rented accommodation in Rama Garden in Delhi.

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Delhi Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested a man who was wanted in a rape case besides being declared a proclaimed offender nearly two years back.

The offender was arrested under Section 41.1(C) after the police received a tip-off that Rahul would come to the Khajuri Chowk in Bhajanpura for some personal work and if a raid is conducted on time, the offender can be apprehended.

Acting on the tip-off, a team of Special Staff of Delhi Police arrested Rahul, who was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a Delhi court in December 2019, from the PS Maurice Nagar area on Monday. He was later produced before the concerned court.

The police's action came as a dedicated team of Special Staff has been set up on the directions of some senior officers to gather information regarding POs in Delhi and other areas of NCR.

--IANS

uj/arm