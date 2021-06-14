Rape accused lodged in J&K's Kupwara jail dies of Covid complication

Srinagar, June 14 (IANS) A 37-year old rape accused lodged in a Jammu and Kashmir jail in Kupwara district has died in the hospital on Monday of post Covid complications.
"He was under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19. He had recently tested negative. He was shifted to hospital yesterday where he succumbed," jail officials said in Kupwara district.
The victim has been identified as Lateef Ahmad Mir of Sopore. He was arrested as an accused for rape and wrong confinement by police.
"He was in judicial custody in Kupwara district jail since February 5, 2021," officials said.
--IANS
amita/in