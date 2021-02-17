Rape-convict Asaram hospitalised after chest pain

The self-styled godman was hospitalised on Tuesday night. The doctors monitored his health on Wednesday morning and said that "he is stable now".

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) Asaram Bapu, who is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur jail on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl, was admitted to Jodhpur-situated Mathuradas Mathur Hospital (MDM) after he complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

However, various tests were lined up and final conclusion could only be made after all diagnostic reports were out, an official said.

Meanwhile, Asaram's supporters have started reaching MDM Hospital as soon as they heard about his ill health.

At 11 p.m., on Tuesday under tight security, the 79-year-old was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur by the jail authorities. The doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital performed his ECG and chest X-ray, and found both reports fine.

However, Asaram said that he was not feeling well and hence was shifted to MDM Hospital at 1 a.m. He was admitted to the Department of Cardiology. Different medical tests are being done, confirmed doctors.

--IANS

arc/rs