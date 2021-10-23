Rape convict J&K judge sentenced to 10 yrs imprisonment

Two days after convicting a judicial officer for rape and cheating a woman who had sought legal help in 2018, a fast track court in Jammu on Saturday sentenced him to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The convict, Rajesh Kumar Abrol of Jammu, has also been sentenced to seven years of jail and a fine of Rs 20,000. Arbol was a sub-judge before being tried for rape and cheating.

Fast track court judge Khalil Choudhary said both sentences shall run concurrently.

The court in its judgement said, "It is not only the duty of the court, but social and legal obligations are clearly enjoined upon it to impose adequate punishment according to law while taking into consideration not only the crime, but also the criminal. Furthermore, deterrence and reformation are primarily social goals.

"It is the duty of the court to impose adequate sentence, for one of the purposes of the requisite sentence is protection of the society and legitimate response to its collective conscience.

"The paramount principle that should be the guiding laser beam is that the punishment should be proportionate. It is the answer of the law to the social conscience. In a way, it is an obligation to the society which has reposed confidence and faith in the judicial system of the country to curtail the evil while imposing the sentence.

"Persons of influence, keeping in view their reach, impact and authority they wield on the general public or the specific class to which they belong owe a duty and have to be more responsible. They are expected to know and perceive the meaning of authority and law with experience and knowledge. It is reasonable to hold that they would be careful in their lives".

