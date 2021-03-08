Rape in Raj police station: SHO suspended, 18 cops transferred

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) The station house officer (SHO) of Kherli police station in Alwar district in Rajasthan has been suspended, and 18 policemen along with the circle officer (CO) have been transferred for their alleged role in protecting a sub-inspector who was accused of raping a complainant inside the police station.

The sub-inspector, who was arrested on Sunday following a probe conducted by senior police officers, was also suspended on Monday, a senior officer said.

Tejaswani Gautam, the superintendent of police (SP) in Alwar, said, "The SHO of Kherli police station, Ram Sahay, and accused SI Bharat Singh have been suspended. The circle officer, Ashok Chauhan, has been put on APO (awaiting posting order). A total of 18 policemen of the station shall be sent to the police lines. The process to terminate the accused person will start once the chargesheet is filed. Everybody's role is being probed."

The victim's statement has been recorded, she added.

SI Singh was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who had visited the police station to file a harassment complaint against her husband. Singh has been booked under the relevant sections of the INdian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders raised the issue in the Assembly on Monday, with deputy leader of the opposition, Rajendra Rathore, saying, "Who shall look into law and order in the state when those responsible for the same are flouting the law."

State BJP President Satish Poonia said that Rajasthan has been ashamed by the rape incident reported just before the International Women's Day. All the claims made by the Ashok Gehlot government on the safety and security of women in the state have fallen flat, he added.

--IANS

arc/arm