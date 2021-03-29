Rape victim beaten, paraded with accused in MP, case registered

According to the information received, the 16-year-old rape victim and 23-year-old accused allegedly were in love with each other.

Alirajpur (MP), March 29 (IANS) A shocking incident has come to light in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh where a minor girl, who is a rape victim, was paraded with the accused after being beaten up by a mob. The video of the whole incident went viral.

The police have registered case against six people and arrested everyone. Two FIRs have been registered in this case, one against the family of the girl and the villagers while the second one against the accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bittu Sehgal told IANS that all the six accused in the case were arrested on Sunday.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

--IANS

