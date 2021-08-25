Rapid response centre set up at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi hospital

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) A Rapid Response Centre (RRC) with oxygen support has been set up in the holding area of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital here.

The RRC, which was inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday, has been developed for Covid-19 patients to reduce the waiting period in getting treatment. Earlier, the area was used as a waiting louge for Covid patients.