Rapists should be dealt with iron hand: BSP

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): In the backdrop of incidents of crime against women, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has asked the government to take strict action against the perpetrators and deal with them with "iron hand".

Speaking to ANI, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria raised serious concern over the incidents of rape across the country including in Uttar Pradesh.



The BJP leader continued, "It is worrying and shameful that the incidents of rape have increased all across the country. I think everyone should come together and not only condemn such incidents but to ensure that women can live with safety and dignity in this country."

"It is even more shameful that even minor girls are victimised. The government is not coming up with strong measures. I think all perpetrators of such crime should be dealt with iron-hand and strictest action should be taken against them," he said.

The anguish over the heinous crime comes after the burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28. It was later confirmed by the police that the victim was raped before being charred to death. (ANI)

