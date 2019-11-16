Rashtrapati Bhavan to host conference of Directors of IITs, NITs next week

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of the Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur next week.

"Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a conference of the Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur on November 19, 2019. This Conference is part of regular interactions of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, with such institutions in his capacity as visitor to 152 Central Universities and institutions of higher learning," a statement from President's Secretariat said.



The statement informed that the agenda items of the conference will include - deliberations on challenges and opportunities along broad parameters on which NIRF rankings are based; participation and contribution of alumni in activities of the institutes; steps to increase representation of women in faculty and student intake; ways to involve students in nation building; promotion of research, innovation and entrepreneurship; filling up of vacancies, including faculty from foreign universities; and review of major infrastructure projects.

"Apart from the Directors of 23 IITs, 31 NITs and IIEST, Shibpur, the Conference will be attended by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Secretary (Higher Education), Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and Chairman AICTE," it said. (ANI)

