Rashtriya Kisan Morcha to write letter to PM Modi highlighting issues in farm laws

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Amid uproar over the Centre's three farm laws, National Convenor of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan VM Singh chaired a meeting of a farmers delegation on Wednesday said that Rashtriya Kisan Morcha will a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting their issues.



Around 100 farmers' organisations from different states participated in the meeting at Rakabgunj Gurudwara to hold discussions over farm laws.

"We have constituted an organisation called Rashtriya Kisan Morcha. Around 125 Kisan organisations came here at Rakabgunj Gurudwara. Raju Shetty, PV Rajgopal, Rajendra Singh and many other leaders joined us from different states through video conferencing," VM Singh said, according to a release.

"We are ready for talks, but the dialogue will not happen in closed rooms. It will happen in front of televisions. The nation must see what dialogue is going on. Tomorrow, we will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning these issues and we will say that if they are concerned about the farmers then he must show it," Singh said.

Speaking further, he said: "We are seeing that no dialogue is taking place between the farmers and the government. Till when this deadlock will continue? We have come here to resolve the problems. This is neither good for the country nor the farmers. This meeting is to tell Narendra Modi ji that even if we are not protesting at the borders we are still against the bills," he added.

The farmer leader said they are demanding four amendments to the farm laws.

"We are demanding four amendments to the laws. We want amendment in the jurisdiction of the court as we want it to be there. Secondly, we want the government to clarify that in any kind of agreement, farmers' land is not at stake. Thirdly, the guaranteed price will be a minimum support price (MSP) as per the contract act. Lastly, instant payment should be done at the time of buying the crops from farmers," he added.

"They must agree to these four amendments. There is a possibility that if govt agrees to these amendments then farmers who are sitting at the borders also get ready for talks over the MSP guarantee," he said.

VM Singh demanded that criminal cases against farmers who were protesting since November last year should be withdrawn.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders on the National Capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)