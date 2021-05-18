Rat bites newborn's foot, finger in Indore hospital

Indore, May 18 (IANS) A case of negligence by the hospital authorities has come to light in Indore's largest government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital or M.Y. hospital where a rat allegedly bit the finger and the foot of a newborn.

The hospital management has formed a committee to investigate the matter. According to information received from hospital sources, the child was kept in a nursery located on the first floor of the hospital. The child was not fully developed weighing nearly one kg and four hundred grams.