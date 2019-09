In an official release, party General Secretary (Chief Election Committee) Mukul Wasnik said, "Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ratan Das as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Tripura from Badhraghat-SC constituency."

The bye-poll in Tripura's Badhraghat was necessitated after sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar died in early April this year after a prolonged illness. The bypoll is scheduled for September 23.