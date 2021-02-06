Ratan Tata frowns at Bharat Ratna campaign on social media

"While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued," Tata said in a tweet earlier in the morning.

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, on Saturday expressed displeasure over a social media campaign that has demanded conferring India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, on him.

The 83-year-old business magnate added: "Instead I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity."

Tata's obvious reference, in his characteristic soft style, was to a social media advocacy with the hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata trending since a couple of days.

The campaign, said to be spearheaded by motivational speaker Vivek Bindra, said that "Ratan Tata is a well-renowned philanthropist, has always believed in giving back to society", and rooted for the Bharat Ratna for him.

Bindra urged people to join the campaign to confer the country's highest civilian award on Tata, who he said inspires young achievers with his recent statement "that believing in one's ability is essential to achieve success in life".

Tata's philanthropic contributions are mostly low-profile but legendary with his group companies and hotels opening up hearts and hearths during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in innovative ways, winning accolades all over.

