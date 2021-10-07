Rath Yatra at Odisha's Biraja starts sans devotees due to COVID-19

Chakravarti Singh Rathore, District Magistrate of Jajpur told ANI, "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to make a balance between life and the faith of people. We held a meeting with the stakeholders, public and officers. For Navratri, people can visit the temple for darshans between 5 am to 1 pm. For Rath Yatra, people can see at a distance but are not allowed to participate in the Yatra."Rama Chandra Pani, a priest, said, "Every year we participate in the Rath Yatra in Jajpur, but due to the restrictions imposed by the administration in the wake of COVID-19, people are not allowed to participate. Darshans are allowed in the temple, as Navratri begins."Balavadra Das, a devotee, said, "I appreciate the decision taken by the administration. We should adhere to the COVID-19 norms."The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)